  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blue Earth River, Drowning

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are searching for a boy who went missing while swimming in the Blue Earth River Saturday evening.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and first responders arrived to Rapidan County Park just before 6 p.m. It was reported that the 11-year-old was swimming with other children when it appeared he was pulled into deeper water by the current.

Search efforts were postponed Saturday night after sunset and will resume Sunday morning. The park will be closed while the search for the boy continues.

The child’s name has not been released.

Comments