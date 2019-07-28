Comments
MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are searching for a boy who went missing while swimming in the Blue Earth River Saturday evening.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and first responders arrived to Rapidan County Park just before 6 p.m. It was reported that the 11-year-old was swimming with other children when it appeared he was pulled into deeper water by the current.
Search efforts were postponed Saturday night after sunset and will resume Sunday morning. The park will be closed while the search for the boy continues.
The child’s name has not been released.
