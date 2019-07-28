Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says officials are investigating after someone carved political messages into the sandstone at Minneopa State Park.
The DNR says it’s illegal to deface state park property and carving is not allowed, although it isn’t uncommon. Further, the department says the water works to naturally shave the rock, but park officials could manually shave it down if the messages are overly vulgar or political.
The people responsible for carving into the stone were asked to leave the area. No arrests have been made, but the case was referred to Blue Earth County officials.
