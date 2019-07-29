Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — On the heels of releasing his debut, full-length album, Chance the Rapper announced Monday he’s heading out on tour and will make a stop in St. Paul.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — On the heels of releasing his debut, full-length album, Chance the Rapper announced Monday he’s heading out on tour and will make a stop in St. Paul.
The artist will hit the stage at Xcel Energy Center Oct. 29 in support of his “The Big Day” tour. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday at 1 p.m.
For ticket information, visit the rapper’s website or Ticketmaster.
You must log in to post a comment.