MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least two possible tornadoes caused damage in northern Washington County and McLeod County as severe weather swept across Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says one tornado was reported near Scandia and another was spotted east of Silver Lake Sunday. Both left a trail of downed trees and power lines as well as some structural damage. Heavy winds also caused damage in parts of western Wisconsin.

No injuries were reported. Much of the Twin Cities metro was under a tornado watch through Sunday night.

