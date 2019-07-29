SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to a woman who was found dead in her Sauk Rapids home Saturday with four children present.
David Lee Williams, Jr. was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Crystal Bundy, who was found unresponsive and with multiple injuries early Saturday morning in her home.
According to the complaint, police arrived to the home on the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North in Sauk Rapids just before 3 a.m. There, they found Williams, Jr. in bed next to Bundy, who was unconscious with visible bruises across her body and two black eyes, which appeared to be swollen shut.
Upon further investigation, police found dried blood on the wall outside the bedroom and a dent in the drywall.
An initial autopsy found Bundy endured traumatic injuries, including bleeding over the brain and bruising around her neck, indicative of strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide by blunt force injuries and strangulation.
The complaint states one of the children, a 7-year-old, told authorities that Williams called the children’s grandparents to pick them up because Bundy was experiencing “medical issues.” The complaint says the children’s grandparents told Williams they would not come to the home until he notified law enforcement.
Williams declined an interview with investigators.
Williams’ first court appearance was Monday, and he is set to be back in court Aug. 22.
