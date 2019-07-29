MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An interim manager has been appointed to serve the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ Office of Inspector General while Carolyn Ham is on leave.
Acting Human Services Commissioner Pam Wheelock appointed Bob Jacobson to the post Monday on an interim basis. Jacobson will begin at the department Aug. 5.
“Bob understands the role the Office of Inspector General plays in making sure care in licensed programs is safe and that allegations of fraud by providers or recipients are promptly addressed,” Wheelock said.
Jacobson has served on the board of the nonprofit Northeast Youth and Family Services and on the joint powers board for the Suburban Ramsey Family Collaborative.
Carolyn Ham remains on leave from her position pending an investigation and has been reassigned to the DHS Office of General Counsel while appropriate action is determined.
