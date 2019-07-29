MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s new so-called “slowpoke law” takes effect Thursday.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz kicked off a week-long effort to bring awareness to new road safety laws.
The new law means drivers in the left lane could be fined if they don’t move over for faster vehicles.
This year, state legislators worked with the State Patrol to clean up the old slow-moving vehicle law to say motorists need to move over if another driver is behind them.
There is an important caveat to all of this: Nothing in this law or any Minnesota law allows drivers to break the speed limit.
So if a car is going the speed limit, there’s no need to pass them. But, if you’re caught going too slow in the left lane, you could get a ticket for $125.
“It’s not a free-for-all to go as fast as you can. It’s simply to make sure the flow of traffic works in the most efficient and safe manner,” Walz said.
