Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayor of Fargo, North Dakota is asking for the public’s help in returning a stolen Statue Of Liberty replica.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayor of Fargo, North Dakota is asking for the public’s help in returning a stolen Statue Of Liberty replica.
City officials say the iconic piece of Fargo history, located on the Main Avenue Bridge plaza, was taken and is missing.
“The statue was dedicated nearly 70 years ago and is the focal point of Fargo Park District’s Statue of Liberty Park,” the city said.
Mayor Tim Mahoney is now asking for the public’s help in returning the statue. On July 26, he said if Lady Liberty is returned within the next week, there will be no charges filed.
“Please help us in returning this piece of Fargo history to public display,” the city said.
You must log in to post a comment.