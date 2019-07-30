MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver tried to flee from police Tuesday in Cologne after deputies responded to a complaint that a driver was weaving, crossing the center and fog lines, and fluctuating speeds. The male motorist collided with five other vehicles during the high-speed flee and died as a result of crash injuries, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said.
After receiving the complaint around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle near U.S. Highway 212 and Carver County Road 51 and tried to stop the motorist. The driver then accelerated and continued eastbound on U.S. Highway 212, colliding with vehicles on Minnesota Highway 41, the office said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were driven via ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash and will provide additional details as they become available.
You must log in to post a comment.