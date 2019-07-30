MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Department of Natural Resources said a northern Minnesota teen was injured in a bear attack last week.
It happened July 22 around 4:30 p.m. in Ely, Minnesota. Officials say the 16-year-old girl was jogging on a path near White Iron Lake when a bear attacked her from behind, biting her leg.
The teen, who has asked to not be identified, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.
According to the DNR, a conservation officer killed a bear later that evening near the locating of the biting incident. The DNR says that the killed bear is believed to be the animal responsible for the attack due to its behavior and proximity to where the attack took place.
The DNR says the killed bear was not rabid or undernourished but did seem to be unafraid of humans.
Officials urge locals to stay vigilant while the DNR works to definitively link the dead bear to the attack.
