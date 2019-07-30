Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Maple Grove are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in a city park Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to Lakeview Knolls Park for an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers determined the man was deceased.
Police say it appears the man succumbed to a gunshot wound. The initial death investigation is now a homicide investigation.
Police say the incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public. There have been no arrests yet.
The park was closed, but has since reopened.
There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Grove Police Department Detective Angela Tschida 763-494-6214.
