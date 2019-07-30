Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old woman was charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation Tuesday for recklessly operating a boat and seriously injuring two children at Eagle Lake on Saturday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said. Jordan Elizabeth Seitz of Maple Grove was driving a boat and pulling two rafts with children on them Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a raft collided with a dock, the criminal complaint said.
Police conducted an alcohol breath test reading .10, which is above the legal limit of .08. Results are pending for a blood sample taken two hours later.
The office said Seitz drove the boat too close to shore and turned it around, sending a raft into a fixed dock at the Maple Grove lake. One girl suffered a head injury, and one boy lost consciousness and suffered cuts, a lower back fracture, and a collection of fluid in his abdominal cavity.
Two counts of criminal vehicular operation under the influence and two counts of criminal vehicular operation with gross negligence were issued.
Seitz was hosting a boating party for 10 of her daughter’s friends, the office said. She is expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday.
