MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Joe Biden expected to take incoming fire from his fellow Democrats — and that’s exactly what happened.

Health care, immigration, 1970s busing and a 1990s Biden crime bill that incarcerated a generation of young black men.

“There are people right now in prison for life for drug offenses because you stood up and used that tough on crime phony red that got a lot of people elected, but destroyed communities like mine,” Sen. Cory Booker said.

Biden was under attack from fellow Democrats throughout the night, but he’s leading in all the polls. And tonight, he looked in the camera and directly addressed President Trump.

“Mr. President, let’s get something straight. We love it; we are not leaving it; we are here to stay and we are certainly not going to leave it to you,” Biden said.

There were 10 Democratic candidates last night, and 10 tonight. But getting on the debate stage is much harder here on out.

Some of these candidates we saw the last two nights won’t be around for the next debate in September.

President Trump was watching the debates and sending out tweets.

Wednesday he called moderator Don Lemon “the dumbest man on television” and mocked CNN’s ratings.

On Twitter Wednesday night, he blamed the Obama administration for his own zero-tolerance child separation policies at the border.