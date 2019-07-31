MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three girls were reportedly arrested in St. Paul this week after allegedly taking a 78-year-old man’s wallet and hitting him when he moved to take it back.
St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell detailed the incident in a Facebook post commending his officers. He said the man was outside of his house on Monday evening, in the alley behind Marshall Avenue, when a group of people approached him, demanding his wallet.
When the man refused to give it to them, one of the group members reached into the man’s pocket and took his wallet. When the man grabbed his wallet back, he was struck by someone in the group.
The incident didn’t stop there. One of the thieves grabbed a sledgehammer from a nearby garage and threatened to destroy the man’s car, Axtell said.
The man pleaded with the group to leave him alone. They eventually did, but only after taking $10 and threatening to burn his house down if he called police.
The man didn’t call the cops. He didn’t need to. A neighbor called police as the man was being harassed. Officers quickly responded and arrested three people at the scene.
According to the Pioneer Press, those arrested were girls, ages 12, 13 and 14. They were booked into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center for suspicion of theft, threats of violence and robbery. The oldest girl is also accused of giving a false name to police.
