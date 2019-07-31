ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department named a new officer Wednesday.

He got his badge today after the department spotted him online.

Officers caught wind of a video that 3-year-old Brendan Durdley’s mother posted on Instagram. The boy is intent on being a St. Paul officer.

Brendan hasn’t even reached kindergarten, yet he understands the duties of an officer.

His father Reshard Durdley said, “He gave a little girl a ticket on the playground because she was walking too fast. I kid you not, that’s not a joke.”

Nope this kid takes his passion seriously, while still maintaining a soft side and offering hugs to his mom.

His mother Tamara explains how it all started, “I would say what kicked it off was Paw Patrol. Chase from Paw Patrol, its his favorite character.”

And then when the family moved from Texas to Minnesota last year, Brendan got laser focused on one agency: the St. Paul Police Department.

And he didn’t have to wait very long, thanks to his mom’s Instagram post.

St. Paul Police Commander Amber Larson tells WCCO, “I saw the video and my heart. I have a 4- and 5-year-old at home, and being a mom, you see that and you see that opportunity to take that imagination and make it into a dream.”

Larson surprised Brendan with a visit, surprising him beyond words.

Larson explained to Brendan, “Next Tuesday is National Night Out. That’s where you do the community outreach and I got some stuff I need you to help me hand out to some kids. Think you can help me with that?”

WCCO can report Brendan has accepted his first assignment and will report to duty at Nation Night next Tuesday.