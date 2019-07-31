  • WCCO 4On Air

By Mike Max
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you were scared the Twins weren’t going to make a big move before the trade deadline, you can now relax.

The team just got Sam Dyson from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for three minor league prospects, including outfielder Jaylin Davis.

Dyson’s played in 49 games for the Giants this season, in 51 innings. He’s had two saves, seven walks, 47 strikeouts and he has a nice sinker.

His pitching arsenal caught the Twins’ attention.

The bullpen’s gotten a huge boost between Dyson and Sergio Romo, who boast two wicked arms.

Worried about staying ahead of Cleveland? Don’t. They’ll be fine.

The Twins’ starting pitcher Wednesday in Miami is Jose Berrios.

