MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A victim has been rescued after falling from a bluff in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon.
According to St. Paul fire officials, a technical rescue was prompted at around 2:15 p.m. when a person fell from a bluff along Mississippi River Boulevard.
The victim was rescued by the St. Paul Fire Department’s rope rescue team.
The victim taken to the hospital in stable condition.
At approximately 2:15 @StPaulFireDept firefighters were called for a technical rescue along Mississippi River Blvd. Rescue squad personnel quickly setup rigging to perform a rope rescue down the bluff. The victim was quickly rescued and transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/0RhKx0zoOl
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) July 31, 2019
