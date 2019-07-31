  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A victim has been rescued after falling from a bluff in St. Paul Wednesday afternoon.

According to St. Paul fire officials, a technical rescue was prompted at around 2:15 p.m. when a person fell from a bluff along Mississippi River Boulevard.

The victim was rescued by the St. Paul Fire Department’s rope rescue team.

The victim taken to the hospital in stable condition.

