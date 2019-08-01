Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Generally, when WCCO reporters and anchors head out for Goin’ to the Lake, they trek up north, to the St. Croix River Valley or western Minnesota. This time, however, they stayed close to the Twin Cities to enjoy the purifying waters of Lake Minnetonka.
Rockvam Boatyards
Jason DeRusha and Matt Brickman are spending Thursday and Friday at the largest lake in the metro (and the ninth largest lake in the state). The weather looks to be perfect as the two look to highlight the lake’s landmarks and undercover some lesser-known destinations.
Jason & Matt Take Out A Pontoon
—
Jason Takes A Ride On The Historic Excelsior Streetcar
—
Here’s a look at some of the places they’re stopping on Thursday.
Rockvam Boatyards
Rockvam Boat Rentals
Steamboat Minnehaha
Excelsior Trolley
Cottagewood General Store
Licks Unlimited
Haskells Port of Excelsior
