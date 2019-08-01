MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Coon Rapids say a boy who was struck by a vehicle while biking was not seriously injured.
On Wednesday, the boy was riding his bike on the 8600 block of Norway Street just before 4 p.m. when he was struck. Authorities believe the boy was riding his bike toward his home when he went out into the street. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and is cooperating with police.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital.
On Thursday, police said the extent of his injuries are cuts, scrapes and bruises and that the hospital does not believe there is any life threatening or life altering injuries.
Police at this time do not believe there was any impairment or in-vehicle distraction of the driver.
The investigation continues.
