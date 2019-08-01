MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after a threatening, anti-Semitic message was found spray-painted on a door at Lake Harriet Upper Elementary School.
“Our schools should be safe, respectful and welcoming places for all of our students, families and community members,” said Ed Graff, Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent. “And we stand united against hatred in all its forms.”
Crews painted over the graffiti, which included an ethnic slur and a swastika, Thursday afternoon.
“In the strongest terms, Minneapolis Public Schools condemns the anti-Semitic attack on our schools and community,” Graff said. “We are working closely with the Minneapolis Police Department to find out who did this.”
No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.