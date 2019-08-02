Comments
EYOTA, Minnesota (WCCO) — Six people are reportedly dead in Olmsted County after an overnight crash on Interstate 90, according to reports from CBS affiliate KIMT.
The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lane of I-90 between the Marion Rest Area and Highway 42-County Road 7 interchange, southwest of Eyota.
The Minnesota State Patrol told KIMT that six people had been killed in the two-vehicle crash.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed for several hours as investigators process the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
