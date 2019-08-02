Comments
BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — The driver of a Metro Mobility bus and a passenger were confirmed injured Friday after police say the bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Blaine police say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at 99th Street and Central Avenue in Blaine. Police say the bus rolled over on its side as a result of the crash.
The Metropolitan Council confirmed the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information was available.
Stay with WCCO for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.