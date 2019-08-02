MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Marjorie Johnson is celebrating a birthday most people never see. She turns 100 years old on August 9th, but she celebrated a week early with her friends at the YMCA in New Hope, where she exercises 3 days a week, every week.

Many people were in attendance, including Johnson’s personal trainer Chelsea Karkula, who says the treadmill is Johnson’s favorite exercise.

“She actually likes to do it on her own so she can watch wheel of fortune,” said Karkula.

Little did Karkula know 8 years ago when she started working at the YMCA, she’d have a celebrity client.

“There’s so many people who are like ‘Oh! that’s Marjorie Johnson!’ people get really excited about seeing her here,” said Karkula.

Marjorie gained her fame at the Minnesota State Fair winning dozens of blue ribbons over the years for her baked goods. And Minnesotans weren’t the only ones who craved her cooking. She made appearances on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Talk, demonstrating her baking.

“Luckily for me, the camera lies in my favor. I can have a bad hair day and it still looks good on TV!” said Marjorie.

It’s more than fame that’s lead to a happy life for Marjorie though. She has a few pieces of advice for longevity. She says it’s all about moving, attitude and relationships.

“You’ve got to exercise at least 30 minutes a day,” said Marjorie, “Never, never think negatively. Always think positively.”

Her favorite relationship was the one she had with her late husband of 67 years.

“I might be a blue ribbon baker, but boy my husband was a blue ribbon person,” said Marjorie.

Marjorie also says when it comes to being happy, don’t deprive yourself of a treat or two

“I like it in the evening sort of a reward for being so good all day I guess,” said Marjorie.