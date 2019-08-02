Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old St. Cloud woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle after walking into an intersection Thursday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 10 at East Saint Germain Street in St. Cloud.
There, authorities say a Chevy pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 10 approaching the intersection with East Saint Germain Street with a green light. Then, a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by the truck.
The pedestrian, identified as 57-year-old Judith Dvorak Ramirez of St. Cloud, was killed.
The driver, a 55-year-old Breezy Point woman, was uninjured.
