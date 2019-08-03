Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fire destroyed the playground at Hmong International Academy early Friday morning in Minneapolis.
“New equipment is being ordered and will likely be ready for use by our students near the end of September or early October,” Principal Jamil Payton said in a social media post. “The wait will be difficult, but we’ll work to continue to enjoy the outdoors throughout our remaining days of summer.”
Windows and doors were also damaged in the fire, which was discovered and extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department.
“This just hurts to know that people can destroy things that affect students, especially our HI-5 through first graders who use this playground every day,” Payton said.
Minneapolis police and MPS safety and security staff are investigating the fire.
