MINNESOTA (WCCO) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in north central Minnesota Saturday night.
The State Patrol says 26-year-old Tanner Scott Berttunen was traveling in a GMC Sierra at a high rate of speed on Highway 21 in Arago Township just after 9:30. Berttunen struck a Lexus RX300, driven by 38-year-old Devlan Ingberg, from behind, before going off the roadway and striking a tree.
Berttunen was killed as a result of the crash. Ingberg and his passenger were uninjured.
Berttunen was not wearing a seat belt.
