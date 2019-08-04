Comments
BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are seeking the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Payton Burris.
Authorities say Burris was last seen at her home Saturday evening. She was wearing a white shirt with dark writing, dark-colored shorts and grey or black checkered Vans shoes.
She is described as 5’1 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone with information about Burris’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
