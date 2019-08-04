Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the two most recent tragic shootings. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in accordance with this, ordered flags to be flown halfway at Minnesota’s state and federal buildings until sunset on Aug. 8, 2019.
“I am devastated to hear about the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, and heartbroken for the families and loved ones of those lost from this horrific act of violence,” said Governor Walz.
