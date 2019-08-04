Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being shot in south Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 2:20 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of East Lake Street. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police administered first aid until paramedics arrived. He was later taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
