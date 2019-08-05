MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new space in the heart of downtown St. Paul is giving more kids a chance to get on the ice.
The “Equity on Ice Education Center” is officially open and located next to the Wild’s practice facility, TRIA Rink.
The building has easy access to the rink, along with a multi-purpose room, storage and office space. It will be shared by four nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping underserved kids get involved in hockey and figure skating.
“The key element is just seeing black and brown, other students and instructors on the ice and creating that environment that was welcoming and comfortable,” said Deneane Richburg, Artistic Director at Brownbody, one of the nonprofits sharing the building.
The Securian Financial Foundation provided a $100,000 grant to support the development of the space. The organizations will be able to use it for free.
You must log in to post a comment.