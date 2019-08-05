MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced R. Kelly is charged with sex crimes stemming from a July 2001 incident with a minor.

Kelly is charged with one count of engaging in prostitution with an individual under 18, but older than 16.

Freeman says the victim was attempting to get an autograph from Kelly. In addition to the autograph, he gave her a phone number and told her to call.

When the victim called Kelly later, he told her to meet him at his hotel where she was met by a member of Kelly’s staff. From there, she was ushered up to Kelly’s room.

The victim told police Kelly offered her $200 to take off her clothes and dance for him. She accepted, and Kelly also removed his clothing. Freeman said there was sexual contact, but no intercourse.

“We have special laws to protect our juveniles and we are going to enforce them,” Freeman said.

R. Kelly is currently in custody in New York on sex trafficking and racketeering allegations — 18 in all — from women in both New York and Chicago.

After Freeman’s announcement, Kelly’s attorney tweeted the allegations were “absurd.”