MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man died after he lost control of his ATV Sunday and hit a tree in Carlton County.
The man was riding up and down the driveway at his family cabin on South Finn Road in Lakeview Township when he lost control. Dispatch received the report just after noon.
He was then airlifted to a hospital in Duluth, where he later died from his injuries.
Officials do not believe alcohol contributed to the crash.
No additional information is available at this time. The man identity is being held pending notification of family.
