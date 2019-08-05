SEVERE WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis County in MN until 9 a.m.
By Matt Brickman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather is trekking across Minnesota, with storms and strong winds expected in the Twin Cities by mid-day.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, a line of storms will be pushing southeast through Minnesota, eventually hitting St. Cloud and then the Twin Cities by late morning or early afternoon.

“The biggest threat out of these storms is winds,” Brickman said. “These can produce gusts up to 60 mph.”

Hail could also be a factor in these storms, Brickman said. Expect temperatures in the low-80s.

Stay weather aware and follow WCCO for the latest weather updates.

