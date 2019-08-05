MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Severe weather is trekking across Minnesota, with storms and strong winds expected in the Twin Cities by mid-day.
According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, a line of storms will be pushing southeast through Minnesota, eventually hitting St. Cloud and then the Twin Cities by late morning or early afternoon.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended into the Twin Cities metro until 3pm. Damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat with today's storms. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/Hkiv5RV6YI
— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) August 5, 2019
“The biggest threat out of these storms is winds,” Brickman said. “These can produce gusts up to 60 mph.”
⚠️ From @WCCO: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis County in MN until 9:00am. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx
— WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) August 5, 2019
Hail could also be a factor in these storms, Brickman said. Expect temperatures in the low-80s.
Updated Severe Weather Threat extends Enhanced Risk north & east. Expect scattered severe storms with gusts of 60mph+ later today. Late morning, early afternoon looks like target time for the Twin Cities. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/e16E2K1kE3
— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) August 5, 2019
