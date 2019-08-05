Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington are investigating after a 47-year-old woman was stabbed and killed late Sunday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 10200 block of Quebec Avenue on the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found the woman, who had been stabbed multiple times.
Despite life-saving efforts, the woman did not survive.
A 56-year-old man was arrested on a charge of probable cause second-degree homicide, police said.
Police say there is no safety threat to the public at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
