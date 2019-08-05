Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study shows a significant number of American adults opt to skip breakfast.
OnePoll surveyed 2,000 adults about their breakfast habits, and it showed that about 1 in 8 rarely, if ever, eat breakfast. The reason? Most adults say they don’t have the time in the morning to prepare a breakfast meal.
The survey showed that the average American eats breakfast only three times per week. The majority of breakfast-eaters — 65% — prefer eggs in the morning. Other popular breakfast items include cereal and coffee.
The study also showed that savory breakfast eaters are generally more productive and tend to make more money that those who prefer sweets in the morning.
