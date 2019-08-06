MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two girls were hospitalized, one with life-threatening burns, after a car fire in a Fridley parking lot Tuesday morning spread to the mini-van they were inside.

The Fridley Police Department says officers responded to the car fire around 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on University Avenue. A mini-van was on fire, with flames spreading to nearby cars.

One of those near vehicles was another mini-van, which held the two girls, ages 6 and 9.

Both children suffered burns and inhaled a lot of smoke, with the younger child facing life-threatening injuries.

“The fire was very intense, an awful lot of smoke and flames. Windows that were exploding and even parts from inside the vehicle that were shooting outside as far as 30-40 feet from the vehicle,” Lt. Jim Mork with Fridley police said.

The girls’ mother was inside shopping for around 45 minutes when the fire broke out, police say.

Investigators are interviewing a woman who was in the car that initially caught fire. Police say that there is currently no suspicion of criminal activity.

Five cars total were affected by the fire. Three of them have significant damage.

Police say there was also a woman in the passenger seat of the van that caught fire, but she got out without major injuries.

CAR FIRE VIDEO