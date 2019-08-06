Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of Midtown Global Market restaurant Mama D’s Kitchen has died.
According to a GoFundMe page, Destiny Rawls-Brooks died on July 28 after discovering she had an aggressive form of cancer.
She brought the first soul food restaurant to Midtown, and was set to serve her dishes at the State Fair this year.
Rawls-Brooks’ family is asking for help to pay for the funeral and cover medical expenses.
To contribute, visit the GoFundMe page.
