MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The street condition report in St. Paul is not good. Public works rates roads from 0 to 100 based on a Pavement Condition Index.

Cities in snowy, cold weather want to keep road conditions between 60 and 70, but St. Paul streets average a score of 55.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman has more on St. Paul’s need to pump big dollars in infrastructure.

This St. Paul Public works report on the condition of St. Paul city streets is a conversation starter. It will be presented to the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday letting lawmakers know that the city must increase its maintenance spending in order to stay ahead of pothole and pavement failures.

“I drive a lot in town and yes they need some attention, not just patching, “ said Jim Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh is one of many who travel city streets and roadways in and around St. Paul who says something needs to be done to improve conditions.

“It’s not holes, they patched all those up, but when you patch them it makes a bump and you still shake going down the road,” Kavanaugh said.

According to the 47-page report from St. Paul Public works, St. Paul streets are on average in fair condition but are falling apart fast.

More than a dozen miles of roadway in the city are officially failing.

“You want it to be better but it’s never as good as you think it should be, it’s not consistently good, let’s put it that way, “ said John Fineberg.

St. Paul spends $22 million a year patching potholes — that budget would have to increase to nearly $50 million to show improvements.

If road funding stays the way it is, the report says at least 80% of residential streets will hit poor to failed condition by 2039.

“I have no idea if that is too much or too little because I don’t know the cost of the infrastructure, but I do know we need to invest in the infrastructure, that’s clear,” Fineberg said.

The report points to cold weather and an increase in the number of cars and trucks on the roads due to population increase as factors leading to the quick break down of blacktop.

Some streets were rehabbed a few years ago and already in need of more repairs.

This news comes as St. Paul’s Mayor prepares to unveil his 2020 budget proposal.

The report says St. Paul could find new revenue streams to fix the roads through a gas tax increase, user fees, sales or property taxes or bonding referendum.