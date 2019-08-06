



— We’ve had more hail than usual this summer. And during Monday’s storm , that hail was big.

Some Delano residents saw 4-inch hail — or softball-sized hail — and that’s only happened a few dozen times in Minnesota over the past 70 years.

So what causes hail to get so big? We spoke with Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“[It’s] 80 degrees on the surface, it’s minus-100 [degrees] up there, 60,000 feet where the tops of these storms were,” Ahasic said. “The bigger the hailstone, the faster it falls, the more damage it can do.”

Two-inch hail — or lime-sized hail — can fall 60 to 70 miles per hour. Ahasic says 4-inch hail — or softball-sized hail — falls at more than 100 miles an hour. That’s what busted out several car windows in Delano.

The largest piece of hail ever recorded was 8 inches, which fell in South Dakota back in 2010. That’s the size of a volleyball.

“How big hail gets is a function of how strong the storm is,” Ahasic said.

Hail forms when the thunderstorm updrafts — or the warm, humid air feeding the storm — pull water droplets to the top of the storm.

“It keeps those particles suspended in the air, and as they stay up there they get bigger and bigger and bigger as more and more of that water freezes on to them,” Ahasic said. “Eventually they get so big, or so heavy, that they fall through the air that’s rising at 50, 70, 100 miles per hour.”

The National Weather Service prefers inches, but will take coins and balls.

“Somebody put it next to a Hot Wheels car,” Ahasic said. “Tomatoes in their garden, which we don’t know how big the tomatoes are.”