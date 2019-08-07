MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Minneapolis police officers involved in the 2018 controversy surrounding Christmas tree decorations city leaders called racist and insulting to 4th precinct residents have been fired.
Images of the Christmas tree in north Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct station went viral in November 2018. Decorations included menthol cigarettes, malt liquor and crime tape. Leaders condemned the decorations, saying they were offensive to the neighborhood, which is predominantly African American.
Video released in December 2018 showed Minneapolis police officers decorating the Christmas tree.
“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis,” Minneapolis Mayor Frey said when the pictures appeared on social media. “Racism and intolerance is absolutely unacceptable, and that should especially be the case amongst our city employees.”
A community listening session with Minneapolis police was held in February, when the officers were still on leave, to help them hire the next inspector in the 4th Precinct.
