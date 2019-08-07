MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans who attend Minnesota Vikings home games this season will be seeing a familiar face. On Wednesday, the Vikings announced a partnership with legendary broadcaster Mark Rosen.
As part of the partnership, Rosen and the Vikings will be introducing a “Halftime Update”, which is a new in-stadium segment for fans attending home games.
“Designed to deliver expanded broadcast-style football analysis to the in-stadium audience, the live “Halftime Update” will highlight key storylines from the Vikings first half and touch on pertinent updates and scores from around the NFL. Rosen will team with a guest analyst to present the segment, which will serve as a companion piece to the live entertainment taking place during each halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium,” the Vikings said.
In addition, Rosen and his team will air two weekly content series, “Under Center With Kirk Cousins” and “Skol Stories”. They will air on KFAN and multiple other platforms, including Vikings.com.
“I’m thrilled to partner with the Vikings to bring fans quality, behind-the-scenes stories and to be involved in the game day atmosphere at U.S. Bank Stadium,” Rosen said. “The Vikings have a vision of generating content that can’t be found anywhere else, and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I’m very excited to sit down with Kirk Cousins each week during the season and welcome the fans into our conversations.”
Rosen retired from WCCO-TV after 50 years at the station.
