Minneapolis Police Department, Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 400 block of 4th Street SE on the report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, they met with the victim, an adult female.

The victim told police she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who broke into her apartment. Eventually, she was able to get away and call police, authorities said.

The crime lab processed the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and given an exam.

Police said the woman was alone in her apartment before the incident.

A vague description of the suspect was given by police: a man in his 50s with brown/red facial hair.

Police say a stranger sexual assault like this is very rare, so they’re getting the word out. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota 1-800-222-TIPS.

