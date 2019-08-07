MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul mother says she’s afraid for her family’s safety after their vehicles were set on fire overnight.

“I can’t live here and let my kids go out to play,” said Princess Jennifer, of St. Paul. “I have to keep them locked up from being outside.”

She woke up Wednesday to the sight of her car in front of her house destroyed. All that’s left is a metal frame, with ash and glass covering the ground. Scorched tree branches above the car show how high the fire reached.

“Shock, disbelief, then I found out it wasn’t just one car but it was two cars,” Jennifer said.

Just around the corner, Jennifer’s other vehicle had also been on fire.

Someone called 911 around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters had already put out both fires while Jennifer and her four children were still asleep.

“For it to happen by chance that two vehicles were separated by some additional vehicles in between, it does appear that the victim was targeted,” St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said.

Jennifer has lived in her house for over 16 years, but she says more recently she started having problems with crime in the neighborhood. She reported suspicious activity to police, including physical assault and alleged drug activity.

She also created a Facebook page on neighborhood crime and put up video cameras on her house. She believes this crime is an act of revenge.

Arson investigators are still looking into the incident but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call the St. Paul Fire Department.