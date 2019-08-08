



– The city of Minneapolis has offered the family of Jamar Clark a tentative $200,000 settlement more than three years after he was fatally shot by police, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

The offer is subject to approval by the Minneapolis City Council.

David Suro, one of three lawyers involved in the case, says the family says no amount of money will bring Jamar back. He says the family reiterates the need for change in the city and hopes for the possibility to have a community center named in Jamar’s honor and better police training.

The shooting happened on Nov. 15, 2015. Officers were responding to a report of a woman being assaulted. Clark, 24, was unarmed, but officers say he was reaching for their gun during a struggle.

The Hennepin County Attorney chose not to charge the officers, saying the shooting was justified. The case sparked massive protests across Minneapolis.

Jamar’s family sued Minneapolis in 2017. In May, the Minneapolis City Council rejected a settlement proposal that was agreed on by both parties.

“It seem like they just trying to kick our case under the rug, you know, and go to something else,” said James Clark, Jamar’s father, in May. “There ain’t been no justice, you know, since this happened.”

The rejection came just days after a $20 million settlement was awarded to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed in 2017 after she had called 911 to report a possible assault behind her home. Mohamed Noor, the officer who shot her, was convicted of murder.