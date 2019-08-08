Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died overnight after officials say he fell into the waters of a marina off the Mississippi River in the south metro.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a man in the water at the Twin Cities Marina in Inver Grove Heights.
About an hour later, crews pulled the man from the water. An ambulance brought him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Efforts to save his lfie were unsuccessful.
The incident is under investigation. The man’s name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
