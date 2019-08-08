Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 50-year-old North St. Paul man died Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a deer on a highway in Polk County, Wisconsin.
Authorities say Anthony Lewsader was traveling northbound with a friend on Highway 87 in Eureka. The friend noticed a deer walking out of a ditch, but he told officials he doesn’t believe Lewsader saw the deer until it was in the roadway.
Lewsader applied the brakes, leaving skid marks, but he was unable to avoid striking the deer. He was then thrown from the motorcycling before tumbling on the pavement. Authorities responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m.
He suffered injuries to his head and was flown from the scene, but he later died at the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.