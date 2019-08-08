Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage girl has been injured in a north Minneapolis shooting late Wednesday evening, according to police.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage girl has been injured in a north Minneapolis shooting late Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officers responded at around 11:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Girard Avenue North. There, they found a teenage victim who was shot.
Police say the victim has a non-life threatening injury.
There have been no arrests.
According to the Star Tribune, two suspects entered the house, demanded money, shot the victim and fled. The victim is reportedly 13 years old and there were other family members in the house.
Details are limited, so check back shortly for more.
You must log in to post a comment.