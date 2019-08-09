MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Love Levi’s jeans? Then you’ll want to keep an eye out for your favorite pair at Target.
The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday that Levi’s Red Tab jeans are coming to about 50 stores across the country, mostly near college campuses and high-traffic metro areas. They’ll also be available at Target.com.
Look for your 501s and 711s this weekend; they are expected to hit stores Sunday.
Target’s relationship with Levi Strauss & Co. goes back about a decade, when the retailer started selling the family-focused Denizen jeans brand. Recently, it was experimenting with selling Levi’s Red Tab jeans in select stores, with positive results.
Bloomberg reports that Levi’s is expanding into retailers like Target as sales at Sears have diminished considerably in the last decade.
