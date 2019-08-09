MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major highway shutdown in Minneapolis could throw a detour into your weekend plans.
Starting at 10 o’clock Friday, Interstate 35W will be closed in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 280. It’s about a five-mile stretch.
That stretch is shutting down so crews can resurface the freeway. They’ll work around the clock until Monday morning’s rush hour. Detours are posted.
Additionally, the ramp from Highway 55 west to I-94 west will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
The ramp to Third Street to I-35W south will close at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 to Aug. 20.
MnDOT plans a second, full weekend closure to finish repaving next month.
