MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins’ designated hitter Nelson Cruz has again been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist strain.
On Friday, the team announced the move, saying Cruz injured his wrist on a swing during the fourth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians.
Since the All-Star break, Cruz leads baseball in home runs, 16 of them, and ranks fifth for the entire season.
Cruz was placed on the injured list in late May with the same injury.
To replace Cruz on the roster, the ball club recalled right-handed pitcher Cody Stashak from Triple-A Rochester.
Roster Moves: #MNTwins place Cruz on 10-day Injured List, Stashak recalled from Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/Wp8O8gNl9K
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 9, 2019
